Staff and students at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School make stunning poppy installation to mark Remembrance Sunday

Students and staff at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School worked hard to create a clay poppy memorial installation of more than 200 poppies as part of their commemoration of Remembrance Sunday.

The poppies were all hand made over a number of months, inspired by the installation at the Tower of London by artist Mark Cummings.

To make the display as inclusive as possible, all four poppy colours are represented, with each maker choosing which meaning they wished to support, which were then glazed to make them weatherproof.

Red Poppy: Memorial to those who sacrificed their lives in World War One and following conflicts.

Purple Poppy: To remember animal victims of war.

Black Poppy: To commemorate the contributions of black, African and Caribbean communities to the war effort.

White Poppy: Commemorates people who died in conflict with a focus on an end to war.

The installation will remain in the ground at the school until next year, when the poppies will be for sale for £5 with proceeds going to the poppy appeal charity.

The project was the brainchild of art teacher Emma Field, who said: “I am so proud of the pieces created by our young students.”

On display Art teacher Emma Field with some of the pupils who took part in making the poppy display.

Hard at work LGGS students hard at work making their poppies.

Concentration LGGS students making their poppies.

Showing off their work LGGS students with some of their poppies.