Sports England object to Morecambe school's artificial playing pitch plans

Morecambe Road School - which caters for pupils aged between three and 16 who have a range of special needs - says that the current facility is often unusable because it floods so easily following periods of wet weather.

Lancashire County Council's development control committee unanimously approved the plans for a multi-use games area (MUGA), which would take up just over a quarter of the existing grassed field.

However, Sports England has objected to the move - meaning that the matter will now be referred to the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove, to see whether he wants to 'call in' the application and decide it for himself.

Morecambe Road School says its existing playing field is often unusable because of poor ground conditions caused by the weather (image: Google)

The sports body - which is responsible for getting more people active - has a statutory duty to preserve playing fields. It concluded that the school's proposal did not meet the criteria for an exemption to that policy.

However, committee members heard at a recent meeting where the application was discussed that the only year-round activity area available at the school was the hall, which is where the children eat and so is ruled out for sports use during lunch breaks.

Fiona Gill, business manager at the 192-pupil school, said that the option of draining the existing field had been investigated, but that it would prove a “massive civil engineering exercise” that would “far exceed the cost of the MUGA”.

She added: “For two school terms out of three, we can’t use the field because of the drainage issue.

“The MUGA would also provide a safe space for our children - outside - to undertake ball games and balancing.

“I feel that they deserve this facility. A lot of our pupils do not socialise out of school [and] have limited access to community sports,” Ms Gill added.

Committee members were also told that the MUGA would enable the school to double the number of PE slots on its timetable and also provide somewhere to play cricket on the site for the first time.

However, Sports England's objection was, the meeting heard, based on a desire to protect the “flexibility” that grassed pitches offer to facilitate a wider variety of sports.

County Hall’s principal planning officer Jonathan Haine confirmed that Sports England took the same stance in all parts of the country, after committee chair Matthew Maxwell-Scott questioned whether there was any acknowledgement that there are “very different ground conditions in Morecambe compared, say, to the south east of England”.

Committee member Steve Holgate said he agreed with the principle of preserving natural playing fields, but added that there had to be exemptions given “the rainfall that we’re blessed with in Lancashire” .