Special school near Lancaster opens pop-up shop to give students real-life retail experience

Booths kindly provided the fixtures, fittings and uniform and then spent time decorating and arranging the shop to become an exciting retail environment.

The shop aims to provide role play opportunities and real-life work experiences in retail enabling students to build their self-confidence and learn essential life skills, such as how to interact and communicate with members of the public and how to complete transactions.

Karen Hodgson, careers leader, said: “As from Monday 6th January 2025 the shop will be open to the public; please view our website or Facebook page for the opening times.

"Everyone is welcome to come and browse and hopefully make some purchases. All profits from the shop will go towards educational visits in the local community.

“We also welcome donations of bric a brac, second handbooks, toys etc to sell in the shop – these can be dropped off at the school office.”