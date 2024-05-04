Six Lancashire schools shortlisted for Tes Schools Awards 2024

The prestigious awards are dubbed the 'Oscars of education'

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th May 2024
Six Lancashire schools have been shortlisted for the UK’s most prestigious education awards.

The Tes Schools Awards 2024 celebrate excellence across the education sector and those shortlisted will be invited to attend a glittering gala awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Hotel on June 21.

The best schools and teachers across the country - including schools in Preston and Leyland - have been shortlisted in this year’s Tes Awards - dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’.

These are the Lancashire schools which made the 2024 shortlist:

St Peter's Primary School in Farnworth has been shortlisted for Primary School of the Year 

1. Primary School of the Year , St Peter's, Farnworth

Oasis Academy Limeside in Oldham has been shortlisted for Inclusive school of the year 

2. Inclusive school of the year , Oasis Academy, Oldham

Highfield Priory in Fulwood, Preston has been shortlisted for Independent Prep School of the Year 

3. Independent Prep School of the Year , Highfield Priory, Fulwood

Headteacher Lynn Williams of St Peter's Primary School in Farnworth has been shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year (State)

4. Headteacher of the Year (State) - Lynn Williams, St Peter's, Farnworth

