Silverdale schoolchildren have fun while fundraising

Their sports week started off at Holgate's Holiday Park in the village, where the children enjoyed games of pitch and putt and ten pin bowling.

They then visited Casterton Golf Club for some foot golf, and the end of the week saw a 5k sponsored run through the local woodland areas.

The children are hoping to raise money for their charity of the year, Reuben's Retreat.

The children enjoyed a colour dash.

Reuben's Retreat is a northern charity that provides support for families of complexly poorly children and for families of child loss.

A parent at the school has close links to the charity, and this year the school decided to nominate it as their 'charity of the year'.

The school has raised more than £400 already for Reuben's Retreat, and earlier this year, they even entered a competition to name a piece of artwork that hangs in the Reuben's Retreat building in Glossop.

Last year, the school’s 5k sponsored run raised nearly £2,000. The official counting up of this year's sponsor money will take place next week, but for now, the children and staff are very happy in the knowledge they have had an amazing week in the sunshine.

Headteacher Sarah Sanderson said: “They have kept very fit and healthy in some of the most beautiful surroundings in the world. More than that, they have done some good works for an amazing and worthwhile cause.”