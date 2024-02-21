Shaping the world around us - 'campus in the city' returns for 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘campus in the city’ (CITC), a vibrant family-friendly festival organised by Lancaster University, is back in April packed with hands-on activities and exciting opportunities for local people to learn more about a wide range of intriguing topics.

The free, three-day festival to be held during the school Easter holidays from April 11 to April 13, will showcase some of the University’s amazing research projects at different venues across Morecambe and Lancaster.

The packed programme of interactive activities is wide-ranging, from a research escape room to a journey through our solar system, from a teddy bear hospital to using computer games to simulate future scenarios and captivating activities for families to learn more about psychology – plus so much more! There’s bound to be something to spark your curiosity.

Activity from previous 'campus in the city'

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University Sarah Kemp said: “Through CITC we are aiming to inspire and inform by bringing together local people, academics, and students at locations across our local area.

“We are thrilled to bring our research to you and encourage local people of all ages to ‘have a go’ and learn something new, exciting, and different.

“It will also provide opportunities for the local community to get involved with research projects, helping to shape the world around us.”

Organisers and researchers are currently busy planning the full programme of events, but they also need YOU!

Creative activity from earlier community event

The University team want to know if there is anything local people want to know more about from Lancaster University.

If there is a particular subject people are interested in, or if they have seen something in the news that has sparked interest they are invited to visit the campus in the city webpage and submit their suggestion.

The team will try their best to add it to the CITC festival line-up or look at it for a future event.

The full programme of CITC events will be published in March.

Getting to grips with the science

To find out more and stay up to date, follow campus in the city on Facebook, X and Instagram.

And in the meantime, you can visit the Connect webpages to find out more about how the University engages and works together with businesses, communities, and other partners to make a difference.