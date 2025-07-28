School's out: pictures of this year's primary school leavers in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are the 2025 primary school leavers in Lancaster and Morecambe.

We think you’ll agree these pictures mark an important occasion in the children’s lives as they prepare to move onto secondary school.

And we’re sure all the proud parents will enjoy looking at them.

Archbishop Hutton's VC Primary School.

1. Primary school leavers

Archbishop Hutton's VC Primary School. Photo: staff

Arkholme CE Primary School.

2. Primary school leavers

Arkholme CE Primary School. Photo: staff

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School.

3. Primary school leavers

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School. Photo: staff

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School.

4. Primary school leavers

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School. Photo: staff

