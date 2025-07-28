School's out: pictures of this year's primary school leavers in Lancaster and Morecambe

We think you’ll agree these pictures mark an important occasion in the children’s lives as they prepare to move onto secondary school.
And we’re sure all the proud parents will enjoy looking at them.
1. Primary school leavers
Archbishop Hutton's VC Primary School. Photo: staff
2. Primary school leavers
Arkholme CE Primary School. Photo: staff
3. Primary school leavers
Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School. Photo: staff
4. Primary school leavers
Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School. Photo: staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.