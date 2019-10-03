SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: The Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Lancaster

The Cathedral Catholic Primary School is situated in the heart of Lancaster, tucked behind the historic St Peter’s Cathedral, with which the school shares close links.

The school has around 200 children on roll who, along with the enthusiastic staff and governors and led by their dedicated headteacher, Mrs Holt, share a common goal of enriching themselves and the lives of others, with far-reaching effects.

They are proud to be a diverse community and the Catholic ethos of the school underpins and directs all that they strive to achieve.

The Cathedral School celebrates high academic achievement and progress as shown in both Key Stage One and Key Stage Two results, demonstrating the commitment of the staff in helping all pupils to achieve their full potential.

In recognition of The Cathedral School’s unique welcome to all who pass through its doors, it is the first Lancaster primary school to achieve ‘School of Sanctuary’ status. This was a celebration of the ongoing work that the students and staff have done to foster an understanding of what it means to be seeking sanctuary.

The welcome offered by The Cathedral School does not end at its doors though. Pupils, their families and staff work together throughout the year to reach out to others in our area and to support national and international charities. Pupils benefit from opportunities to participate in a wide range of activities that enrich and extend the curriculum. Residential visits are an important part of wider learning in Years 4, 5 and 6 and all classes enjoy regular visitors and visits to bring the curriculum alive.

Pupils also enjoy the range of afterschool activities available, including sports clubs, games, dance and performance skills workshops.

Staff and pupils also benefit from the energy and commitment of their dedicate PTA who work tirelessly to involve parents and wider community groups in fundraising for the school, resulting in excess of £14,000 last year which will be used to enhance provision for the pupils, particularly their outdoor playing space.

Visitors to the school always comment on the warmth of the welcome and the family feel of the school, as well as how smart the children look.

If you would like the opportunity to visit or to look around the school, call 01524 64686 or email bursar@cathedral.lancs.sch.uk.