This hidden gem is tucked away behind St Peter’s Cathedral and many people walk past every day without realising it is there.

But once visited, never forgotten and many visitors comment on the unique nature of the school, which dates back to 1851.

In July, the school received ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of the Section 48 Denominational Inspection. The inspection report highlights many strengths, including the great role model for Christian leadership shown by the headteacher, Mrs Holt, the dedication of the staff and the motivation and enthusiasm of the pupils.

The Cathedral Catholic Primary School in Lancaster.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Together, Mrs Holt, the staff and governors have fostered an environment where every child knows they are loved, is motivated to learn and believes they can achieve.

Children from families of all faiths and backgrounds are welcomed at The Cathedral School, which was the first primary school in Lancaster to be awarded School of Sanctuary.

This welcome extends well beyond the school doors. Pupils, their families and staff work together throughout the year to reach out to others in the area and to support charities, inspired by their mission to carry God’s love to others.

Children at The Cathedral School are motivated to unlock their fullest potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achievement in all areas of school life is celebrated with ‘Keys to Success’ which are used to celebrate accomplishments ranging from learning to read, taking part in performance to achievements in outside of school activities.

The school also excels in providing experiences beyond the classroom. These range from clubs in sport, chess, choir and crafts to theatre trips and residential visits in Years 4, 5 and 6.

Take a look at The Cathedral Catholic Primary School’s website at www.cathedral.lancs.sch.uk so you can find out much more about what makes this school unique or phone the school office on 01524 64686 to