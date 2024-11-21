Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled in spacious grounds, just five minutes from the beach, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Morecambe offers children a vast array of exciting opportunities inside and outdoors that enrich and enhance the broad and engaging curriculum on offer.

St Mary’s is a small, inclusive, welcoming school where everyone is nurtured and valued.

During inspection last year, it was noted that the school places a huge priority on the wellbeing of all, with the aim of ensuring everyone feels valued and encouraged to be the best person they can be.

Children are encouraged to shine in all areas of learning and are given many opportunities to celebrate their talents.

Music lessons are enhanced by opportunities to learn instruments across the school and the children’s singing fills the school with joy during our daily assemblies.

Staff consistently go the extra mile for children, families and the community. Pupils, families and staff work together throughout the year to reach out to support the local church and community, inspired by the school mission statement ‘Called to Make a Difference.’

Children from families of all faiths and backgrounds are welcomed into St Mary’s.

Please see their Facebook page for a glimpse of school life, call or email to arrange a look around. Everyone is extremely proud of the school and would love to show you their very special learning environment.

They hope to see you soon!

St Mary's Catholic Primary School is situated in Coniston Road, Morecambe, and can be contacted by telephone on 01524 489020 or by email at [email protected]