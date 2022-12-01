During their time at school, children in all three classes are able to experience a vast array of exciting opportunities that all add to the welcoming feel of this vibrant school.

Substantial forest school areas in Eaves woods, Trowbarrow and the church gardens mean children can spend curriculum time solving problems in a woodland setting, and the 150m track around the field enables them to improve their fitness and their mental health and well-being whilst running a mile per day.

The popular Breakfast Club and After School club provide additional childcare from 8am-8.45am and 3.15pm-6pm.

Silverdale St John's Primary School. Photo: Neil Cross

Children are provided with nutritious snacks, as well as being able to take part in a range of exciting activities from baking to clay modelling.

They are very proud of their school and would love to show you around.

If you are interested in a school place or a nursery place, you can contact [email protected] for more information or ring 01524 701467.

You can also check out the school’s promotional video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_SCVvxiKA8

The video sees head Sarah Sanderson, who has been in the role since April, speak about the school pupils being “fun, full of energy and having a yearning for learning.”