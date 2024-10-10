SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Caton St Paul's CE Primary School
Set in vast grounds in the beautiful Lune Valley, only 10 minutes from the centre of Lancaster, Caton St Paul’s offers their 165 children a vast array of exciting opportunities that enrich and enhance the broad, relevant and engaging curriculum on offer.
Led by headteacher Ian Gittins, staff consistently go the extra mile for children, families and the community.
A full enrichment club timetable gives children the chance to sample sports, art, music, mental health and well-being, fitness and drama opportunities.
The substantial forest schools area, as well as two fully-trained forest school leaders, enables children to access high quality outdoor learning in a woodland setting.
The school’s commitment to enrichment activities mean children access additional outdoor ed opportunities including kayaking, caving, camping and ghyll scrambling.
The choir is active in the local area and beyond, singing at the Manchester Arena and Lancaster Town Hall.
Caton St Paul’s has an active PTA who organise a range of wonderful events and are currently supporting fundraising to purchase a new minibus.
There is a fantastic pre-school for children aged 3-4 situated on site and run by excellent school staff. They also offer wraparound care from 7.45-8.45am and 3.15-5.30pm available for all children in school.
Contact [email protected] for more information or ring 01524 770241.
Caton St Paul’s open day/evening is on Thursday October 17. Join them from 9.30-11.30am or 5.30-6.30pm to see what they have to offer. There will be forest activities, choir singing and floodlit PE!
