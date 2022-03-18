School near Lancaster holds tree planting ceremony
Youngsters at Yealand CE Primary School recently enjoyed a tree planting ceremony in the school grounds.
They were joined by a deputy lieutenant of Lancashire, Suzie Reynolds, who talked to the children about the Queen.
Parents and members of the community joined to watch the tree planting, which was led by headteacher Katrina Gale.
This was followed by a glass of fizz donated by The New Inn at Yealand and scones and cakes donated by parents and The Beach Hut at Arnside.School administrator Judith Riley said: “It was a lovely afternoon enjoyed by all. We are delighted to have been chosen to plant the oak tree within the school grounds and we all look forward to watching it grow over the many years to come.”
The winner of a competition to design a plaque to mark the planting of the tree was also awarded his prize, and the school is now getting a permanent plaque made to place at the foot of the tree.