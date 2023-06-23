Dr Rupert Allison joins as head of physics, Matthew Jones as head of geography and Laura Alderson as teacher of music for Giggleswick Junior and Pre-School.

Dr Allison joins from Harrow School in London, where he is currently master of physics and astronomy.

He holds a first class BSc and MSci in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge and a DPhil in astrophysics from the University of Oxford.

Giggleswick School near Settle.

Mr Jones joins from Sutton Valence School in Kent where he is currently head of academic scholars, housemaster and teacher of geography.

He holds a BSc in environmental geography and international development from the University of East Anglia and is a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Mrs Alderson returns to Settle from her current role at Bradford Grammar Junior School in West Yorkshire where she teaches music across Years 2 to 6.

She holds a BA Hons from the University of Southampton and began her teaching career at the former Settle Middle School, where she taught music across the school.

In addition to their passions for their subjects, all share Giggleswick’s focus on a well-rounded education, bringing personal interests in everything from fell walking and sailing to cross country running, leading Duke of Edinburgh expeditions and playing a wide range of instruments.

Headmaster Sam Hart said: “We are thrilled to announce these new appointments and warmly welcome them to the team.

"We seek to find the very best teachers able to inspire our young people with a love of their subject and who embody our school values – grounded, friendly and inclusive and where learning does not stop at the classroom door.

"We look forward to working together to help our students grow with us to become well-rounded individuals with a lifelong desire to learn, self-assured and well equipped for success in their future lives and careers.”

Dr Allison said: “I can’t wait to start at Giggleswick in September, helping to promote physics as the fascinating, accessible and fun subject it is.

"Physics underpins our scientific understanding of the natural and human-made worlds, and students of the subject carry skills that are incredibly valuable to universities and employers alike.

"It will be wonderful to live in such a beautiful part of the country, and to explore the Yorkshire Dales on foot and two wheels.”

Mr Jones said: “I am hugely excited to help inspire the next generation of geographers at Giggleswick and cannot think of a more stimulating setting in which to teach a subject which sits at the heart of so many global issues.

"Whilst visiting the school, I was immediately impressed by its positive and friendly atmosphere, the engagement of the students I met, and the stunning location.

"My family and I are very much looking forward to being part of the Giggleswick community.”

Mrs Alderson added: “I believe music is an important part of the curriculum and should be fun, exciting and accessible for all.

