School leaders share ideas to improve safeguarding in Lancs

Representatives from more than 50 schools across Lancashire attended the conference at Garstang Hotel and Golf Club, held as part of The Bay Learning Trust’s commitment to serving the wider community of schools.

The sessions included discussions on best approaches to internet safety, the response to reduce radicalisation in schools, exploring school support around improving public health and spotting signs of abuse.

Jamie Fox, Assistant Principal at Carnforth High School and Designated Safeguarding lead for The Bay Learning Trust, added: “One of our core values at The Bay Learning Trust is service. We brought together professionals to share experiences and discuss the challenges of effectively safeguarding our young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safeguarding leads from over 50 schools in Lancashire attended the conference hosted by The Bay Learning Trust.

“Safeguarding is all about sharing information and timely communication. If this conference improves the lives of just a few young people in our community then we have achieved our aims.”

Katie Benter, Vice Principal and Designated Safeguarding Lead at Ripley St Thomas Academy, said: “We were delighted with the uptake of fellow safeguarding leads to attend our inaugural conference. The importance of effective safeguarding cannot be underestimated, especially given the challenges that our young people and their families have faced in recent years.

“In addition to listening to our expert speakers, the opportunity to share experiences, encourage discussions and converse with other designated safeguarding leads has been invaluable.”