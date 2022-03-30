Royal welcome as Lancaster school plants Jubilee tree

Diane Duke, one of the Queen's representatives in Lancashire, visited the school to plant a tree to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The tree was planted as part of the 'Green Canopy' initiative to increase native tree cover to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign.

The Steiner School is currently the only primary school in Lancaster to have received this honour.

The tree planting was accompanied by an interactive presentation about the Queen and the Jubilee. The children learnt a range of fascinating facts, such as that Lancaster is the only city where we can change the word 'Queen' in the second line of the national anthem to 'Duke'.

School principal Patricia Williams said: "The pupils amazed our visitor with their knowledge about the Queen and the monarchy, and the depth of questions they asked displayed how engaged they all were, including the youngest members of the school."

Following the presentation, the school watched the tree planting to commemorate the Jubilee in the school garden.

Mrs Duke, who is also private secretary to Princess Alexandra, commented that the oak tree would grow and be a symbol of the day and the Jubilee for years to come, and that pupils would be able to visit the tree in future years.

