Dallam School head Steven Henneberry attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace this week to celebrate those working in education and skills

Hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Mr Henneberry was invited after being nominated by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria for his contributions to education.

The event, attended by 7,000 guests, was held at the request of the government to thank those working in the education and skills sector.

Guests ranged from medical staff who teach to academics and workers from educational institutions.

Mr Henneberry, who was was accompanied by his wife Jeanette. said the day was a mix of celebration, connection and reflection.

He spoke with the Yeoman Guards and fellow guests about the incredible work happening across the UK to support young people. Refreshments included Sandringham Estate’s pressed apple juice and ice cream.

In a garden party first, guests were treated to a performance by students from the Royal Ballet School, and enjoyed music played by the British Army Band Catterick and the Band of The Royal Air Force Regiment.

Reflecting on the day, Mr Henneberry said: “It was a great honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace by His Majesty the King.

"Being recognised alongside so many inspiring individuals was deeply humbling, and a memory Jeanette and I will treasure for a very long time.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of the amazing team at Dallam – it’s a privilege to work with such a committed group of people who care deeply about giving young people the best possible opportunities.”

The state school for 11 to 19-year-olds draws 1,000 pupils from 40 local schools, and attracts just over 50 boarders from around the world.