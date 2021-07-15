Ribchester pupils' parade celebrates local lore
Pupils from Ribchester St Wilfrid's School took part in a very special parade this week.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:20 am
It was the culmination of a Parish Council initiated project which had seen every pupil in the school join storytelling and craft sessions to learn more about the village's Millennium Garden, local history and local legends. Our photographer Neil Cross captured the joy of the parade which went from the school, through the Millennium Garden to the recreation ground.
