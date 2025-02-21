Revealed: the Lancashire schools and colleges with the best A-level results

The Lancashire colleges that scored the best A-level results last year have been revealed.

New data from the Department for Education reveals the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 school year.

It shows of the 24 institutions in Lancashire where data was available, Lancaster University School of Mathematics had the best results, with an average score of 47.5 – equivalent to an A- grade.

This was higher than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.

The next highest-performing further education institutions in Lancashire are:

• AKS Lytham, with a score of 43.36, worth a B+.

• Lancaster Girls' Grammar School, with a score of 42.24, worth a B+.

• Lancaster Royal Grammar School, with a score of 41.24, worth a B.

• Scarisbrick Hall School, with a score of 38.55, worth a B.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students also remained broadly unchanged, while female students continue to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend for the last five years.

Black or Black British students had an average score of 30.87, 2.5 points lower than that of any other major ethnic group.

Meanwhile, white students achieved the highest average score (34.81).

Last year 0.5% of the A-level cohort had an education, health and care plan, which is put in place to support students with special educational needs and disabilities.

For these students, the average A-level points score (32.11) has fallen by 0.2 points compared with 2022-23. However, the average score has risen by 0.6pts for all students with SEN support (32.77).