Remembering Wray school days at church display

The Scarecrow Festival in Wray Church this year draws on memories of the village school.

Organisers are a bit short on images from when the school was founded in 1684 but there are plenty through the last century starting in Edwardian times.

Wray School pupils, circa 1937. Back row from left: Cyril Chesters, Alwyn Sanderson, Tommy Woods, John Humpage, Bob Walker, Vincent Frankland, Kenneth Ralston, Ted Holroyd, John Sanderson, Vernon Baines, Bert Stephenson, Donald Ralston, Brian Townson. Third row from left: Agnes Wilson, Jean Woodhouse, Audrey Chesters, Daphne Beaumont, Elsie Greenwood, Mary Philipson, Doris Rawsthorn, Mabel Bell, Hilda Harrison, Bertha Stephenson, Sylvia Travis. Second row from left: unknown, Margaret Travis, Joan Holroyd, Helen Pritchard, Joan Clarkson, Irene Pritchard, Marian Pritchard, Connie Baines. Front row from left: Norman Ralston, Alan Stephenson, John Woodhouse, Lawrence Preece, Wally Baines, Barton Woodhouse, Terry Robinson, Ron Humpage, Herbert Pritchard.

Can you see yourself or one of your family in the many class photographs?

Most of the pupils are named. The school is still going strong after being founded on its present site 335 years ago.

On display for the first time are many of the ancient documents which set it up and kept it going during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries when little-by-little the populations of the country, county and villages became educated.

Drop into church at any time during the festival and browse this fascinating history of Wray’s school which is almost unique for such a remote and north country village.

If you have tired feet from exploring and viewing the scarecrows around the village there’s plenty of pew space for a good rest.

Admission is free but a donation is welcome.

Exhibition is open from Saturday, April 27 to Monday, May 6, 11am-5pm.