Regeneration of Morecambe venue to offer new nursery places

L to R Head Allison Hickson, Nursery Lead Pippa Day, Teacher Dawn Kenworthy

Whatever your family circumstances, finding and funding excellent childcare can be a real headache for many parents. Now a Morecambe Primary School is regenerating a previous children’s centre to offer extended nursery facilities, expanding options available to parents in the Morecambe and Heysham areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandylands Community Primary School, based on Hampton Road, is adding new life back into “The Venue” just around the corner on Balmoral Road. Formerly a Surestart Children’s Centre under the previous Labour government, the school now runs the building following a successful bid.

With a well-established nursery operating for over 20 years, Sandylands Primary whose motto is: “Where Learning is for Life”, has earned a reputation for inspiring consistency, cohesion and self-confidence and was recently recognised among the top 15 schools in the area for academic achievement, supported by consistent ‘Good’ ratings from Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an extension of their existing nursery, they’re set to expand their early years provision to welcome children between 2 and 3 years into brand new facilities opening next door, on Monday 9th June.

Nursery Lead Pippa Day

Well-known Mentor Pippa Day is a highly experienced nursery practitioner and will lead an exceptional early years team offering quality care and stimulating early education and development. She will join the school’s teaching team.

Taking inspiration from its seaside location and the famous carved seahorses at the Midland Hotel, Sandylands Little Seahorses will enjoy a “magic breakfast” of fresh locally-sourced produce to set them up for a day of learning and play. This is a recent community-supporting initiative which has already won plaudits at the main primary school.

“We know from parents that high quality nursery provision can be hard to find, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer more for the local area,” says Sandylands’ Head Allison Hickson. “Children’s early years’ education sits at the heart of a community, so it’s lovely to breathe life back into this venue, giving local children the best start in not just early learning, but socialisation, stimulation and fun, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facilities align with the upcoming extension of Government childcare provision from 15 hours to 30, meaning from September, all parents with pre-school children can claim 30 hours’ childcare a week, whether working or in receipt of benefits.

Preparing Sandylands Little Seahorses Nursery

Sandylands Little Seahorses are inviting everyone to their Open Day on Thursday 5th June, with guests including the new Mayor of Morecambe, Margaret Pattison and other special guests.

“I’m sure Sandy the Seal, our friendly school mascot, will also be in attendance!” confirms Mrs Hickson. “Everyone is warmly invited, or if Open Day isn’t convenient: just call or email Sandylands to make an appointment, we’ll be very proud to show you around. People make places, and it will be lovely to hear chatter and laughter fill these rooms again, where parents themselves may remember coming with their children!”

For Open Day details or to book an appointment, call 01524 410286 or email: [email protected] / [email protected]