Record number of students at Lancaster University – as number across the UK drops for first time in decade

A record number of university students were registered at Lancaster University last year, new figures show.

It comes as the number of higher education students decreased for the first time in 10 years across the UK.

The University and College Union said "it could not be more urgent" for the Government to stabilise the higher education system, adding university vice-chancellors must make campuses attractive again.

However, new figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show some 18,380 students were enrolled at Lancaster University in 2023-24 – up from 18,165 the year before, and the highest figure since such records began in 2014-15.

Of those, some 13,670 were undergraduates and 4,710 were postgraduates.

Across the UK, around 2.9 million students were enrolled at higher education providers last year – down from 2.94 million the year before, and the first drop since 2013-14.

Although the number of undergraduates increased slightly, the number of postgraduates fell by more than 35,700 to about 848,000 last year.

Additionally, the number of European Union students almost halved over the past five years following Brexit, from nearly 148,000 in 2019-20 to about 75,500 in 2023-24.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, said these numbers "look like the canary in the coal mine for the current cliff-edge drop in international student numbers".

She warned "it could not be more urgent" for the Government to balance the UK higher education sector, saying Labour should scrap visa restrictions rolled out by the Conservatives and introduce emergency funds like in Wales and Scotland.

She added: "Meanwhile, vice-chancellors need to stop attempting to slash jobs in a knee-jerk reaction to a temporary downturn.

"Instead, they should use the healthy reserves built up during the university boom years to protect jobs, build provisions, and continue to make British campuses attractive to domestic and international students alike.

"In higher education, as in the wider economy, you can't cut your way out of a slump."

Mike Short, who is the head of education at UNISON, said: "Across the UK, universities are going into the red, cutting jobs and courses in a desperate attempt to avoid going under.

"None of this is good for the economy, for staff worried about their jobs or for the student experience."

He added: "it's no wonder" plenty of young people consider less costly education options, warning universities do "play a crucial role in educating the workforce of the future".

"The Government must do more to put higher education on a stable footing and look at alternative ways of funding this important sector," he said.

A Department for Education spokesperson said the Government will support everyone who wants to go to university, regardless of their backgrounds and circumstances.

They added: "This government inherited a sector facing serious financial risk and has taken tough decisions to fix the foundations of higher education to deliver change for students.

"Whilst institutions are autonomous, we remain committed to boosting the sector’s long-term financial sustainability and restoring universities as engines of opportunity, aspiration and growth."