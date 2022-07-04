Rare pink grasshopper spotted by Lancaster student during River Wyre trip

A-level student Rowan Tjepkema-Vermeulen was on a geography trip along the River Wyre near Scorton with his Year 12 classmates, carrying out a water quality survey, when he spotted the highly unusual grasshopper on his friend’s arm.

"I pointed the brightly coloured grasshopper out to the conservationist who accompanied us and she was delighted,” said Rowan, 17, who lives in Hambleton.

"My friend, however, quickly flicked it off his arm, unsure what it was at first.

The pink meadow grasshopper captured on camera by Rowan Tjepkema-Vermeulen.

"After all, it wasn’t your common greenish-brown grasshopper, it was vivid pink!

"I quickly got my phone out to take a picture before it hopped off.

"I later found out that this is due to its genetics and will, unfortunately, make the insect a lot more vulnerable to predators.

"I’ve always been passionate about the countryside and wildlife so this little creature certainly put a smile on my face.”