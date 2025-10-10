Queen Elizabeth sixth form open evening

QESixth is delighted to invite prospective students and their families to our Sixth Form Open Evening, which takes place on Wednesday 26th November, 6-8pm.

Based in the beautiful market town of Kirkby Lonsdale, we are proud to offer a high quality sixth form provision as part of Queen Elizabeth School and Studio School. Our open evening is a great opportunity to tour our facilities, including our award-winning common room and exclusive sixth form library and cafe. You will be able to hear from our Executive Headteacher, our Director of Sixth Form and most importantly, our sixth form students themselves. Subject areas will be open so families and students can discuss our subject offer with our specialist teaching staff. Our wide ranging extra-curricular and super-curricular provision will also be on display. Whether it's immersing yourself in a favourite subject, planning adventures with Gold Duke of Edinburgh, Young Enterprise, sports teams or school productions, we believe our sixth form is the perfect preparation for students to gain the qualifications and leadership skills to be able to stand up and step out into the wider world. We very much look forward to seeing you there; please register for this event using the QR code below.