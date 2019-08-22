Pupils around Lancaster and Morecambe district celebrate GCSE results

Pupils at schools across the Lancaster district have been collecting their GCSE results today.

More GCSE subjects were being graded using the number system this year, with 9 being the top score and 1 the lowest.

Photo: David Hurst'Lancaster Royal Grammar School GCSE results success

This has been phased in since 2017 to replace the previous A* to G grades.

Starting with English and maths, the new number system is now being used for almost all GCSE subjects.M

orecambe Bay Academy principal Victoria Michael said: “Morecambe Bay Academy is continuing its improvement journey with the best set of GCSE results the school has seen, a significant improvement in the headline figures, building on the work of the last 18 months.

“We are delighted with the high number of students achieving Grade 9 this year in a wide variety of subjects. Our students have achieved the highest grades in History, English Literature, Art and Design, Physics, Science, French and Polish.

Pupils collect their GCSE results at Dallam School.

“The school has also significantly improved results in Art, Music, Physical Education, Religious Education, Drama, Computer Science, English Language and English Literature. Everyone is to be congratulated for their hard work and the effort they have made to ensure the best possible outcomes for students in Morecambe.

“Our highest achieving students this year are Alexandru Manea and Alia Kaldy who have an impressive number of grade 9 and 8s between them.

Students at Dallam School have been applauded for their efforts and dedication after securing a set of GCSE results that have sparked huge celebrations across the school.

The school, based in Milnthorpe, has seen results improve against nearly every measure - with many students securing grades that significantly exceeded their hopes and expectations.

Photo: David Hurst'Lancaster Royal Grammar School GCSE results success for Mohammed Absar whho gained 5 nines

Nigel Whittle, headteacher, said: “These are an incredibly positive set of results. The percentage of grade 9s and is up. The number of students securing 5 or above in English and maths is up by over 20%. There are some subjects who have also seen very significant increases.

“In short, when you look at the progress that has been made, every exam sat is up by over a third of a grade on last year when boarders are included. This is testament to our talented and hard-working students, and the staff who have gone above and beyond to support our young people, particularly over the last 12 months.”

Among the smiling faces was Maddie Doran who secured a very impressive five grade 9s and five grade 8s. Maddie said: “It is a massive shock. I am thinking this might be the start of a career in Marine Biology…there is so much we don’t yet know about the oceans.”

Identical twins Joe and Lorn Buchanan secured 20 passes between them, including 10 at grade 6 or above. Lorn said: “We were really nervous and worked really hard to get the results.”

Harrison Stewart and Ellie Newby, who achieved excellent results at Dallam School.

There were also a host of students who achieved results that were on average at least a grade higher than their predictions. James Roberts proved he is on the right track for a career in the railway sector by securing four 8s, five 7s and a 6.

He said: “I definitely want to stay on for Dallam’s Sixth Form. This school has been fantastic and I am delighted by my results.”

Enid Fraser, Chair of the Multi Academy Trust of which Dallam is a part, said: “These are pleasing results.

A great deal has been achieved over the last 12 months, and our students and staff should be applauded for how they have embraced the challenges that have been set.

“I am also delighted that the school has secured a “hat-trick” in terms of exam results. Dallam’s International Baccalaureate results were above the world average. The A-Level results saw the number of students achieving three A*- Bs go up by 50% and the school can also celebrate a step-change in GCSE outcomes.

“We are really excited not just by what our community has achieved this year, but by the very positive trajectory we are now on. The future is very exciting.”

Photo: David Hurst'Lancaster Royal Grammar School GCSE results success

Alexandru Manea, one of the highest achieving students at Dallam School.