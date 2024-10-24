£8m state-of-the-art new Lancaster school building is officially opened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Lancaster High School staff and students have celebrated the formal opening of their new £8m building.

The Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) project was opened by Helen Bingley OBE, Deputy Lieutenant for Lancashire, and Coun Sam Riches, assistant deputy mayor of Lancaster and city councillor for the Bulk ward.

In the presence of pupils, staff, members of the local governing body and directors of the Bay Learning Trust, Helen and Sam cut the ribbon to the Ashton Buildin,g with Prof John Crewdson, chair of the board of directors for the Bay Learning Trust, also in attendance.

Prof Crewdson said: “This is a very special occasion in the life and development of the school’ it was a really lovely occasion and I feel privileged to be a part of the proceedings.”

The official opening of the new Ashton Building at Central Lancaster High School.

During the opening, Helen led an assembly with pupils from Years 7 and 8 who listened intently to the High Sheriff and Coun Riches who explained their roles and responsibilities towards the citizens of Lancaster and how their work supports the local and wider community.

Acting headteacher Victoria Crossman said: “We are delighted that Helen and Sam could join us today in celebrating a new chapter in the history of our school. One of our ‘3C’ school values is the value of community so to open our doors to the community we serve, to mark such a prestigious occasion, is a real honour.”

The school’s House and Values Captains are looking forward to working closely with Helen on a project supporting the Abaseen Foundation, a charity that supports some of the poorest people in the world who live in rural North West Pakistan.

The two storey Ashton Building has taken more than two years to build and involved the demolition of the old multi-storey building that had housed classrooms for more than 30 years.

The new Ashton Building at Central Lancaster High School.

The prominent building boasts spacious English and maths classrooms and a beautiful dual aspect library that overlooks the city as well as five state-of-the-art science labs, a computer suite, food technology and design technology workshops.

Central Lancaster High School, one of six schools within the Bay Learning Trust, feels privileged to have received the CIF funding to fund a project that has embraced local firms in its construction, Stratus 9 of Preston and Collinson Tensile of Catterall.

Mrs Crossman said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be a member of the Bay Learning Trust, who have supported this huge project from the initial bid to completion in July 2024.

"We can now offer pupils a modern, spacious and inspiring learning environment as well as a fantastic library with incredible views across the city, Morecambe Bay and beyond towards the beauty of the Lake District National Park.”

Central Lancaster High School was judged by Ofsted to be good in all areas in September 2023 and will open its doors again for families, members of the local community and the school’s alumni to visit in July 2025.

For more information about the school, which is in Crag Road on the Ridge, go online at www.lancasterhigh.lancs.sch.uk