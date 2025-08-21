Progress and pathways for Bay Leadership Academy's GCSE pupils

Bright futures beckon for pupils at Bay Leadership Academy on GCSE results day as they prepare to embark on the next stage of their education and careers.

Delighted after receiving a great set of results – including several grade 9s (the highest possible grade) and grade 8s - Alfie Booth has consistently demonstrated talent and drive during his years at Bay Leadership Academy. Despite facing personal challenges before his GCSEs, the proud pupil is thrilled with his achievements and looks forward to starting the next phase of his journey at sixth form.

Another of the school’s shining stars is Leo Rabbett, whose excellent results include grade 9s in English, Science, Maths, and History. As Head Boy, Leo has been a beacon of Bay brilliance - inspiring his peers through both his leadership and dedication to the school community. Despite personal challenges, he demonstrated remarkable resilience and his commitment to regular revision and consistent effort has secured him a place at Lancaster Royal Grammar School to study English Literature and Psychology.

Also celebrating a strong set of results is Sadie D’Alton, whose creativity shone through with a grade 9 in Art and Design. Known for her consistent dedication and hard work, Sadie will now paint the next chapter of her journey at college, progressing her passion. Reflecting on her time at Bay Leadership Academy, she shared, “My time here has been really good. I have a lot of fond and funny memories.”

Bay pupils celebrate GCSE success.

Lillie Baxter, whose results include a grade 9 in English Literature, has shown true friendship and support for others while working tirelessly to revise for her exams. Having steadily built confidence in her abilities, which culminated in outstanding achievement on results day, Lillie said: “I am so happy with my results! Thank you for all the support from the staff and my friends.”

Pupils from the school’s highly successful Inspiration Centre have also been celebrating a successful set of results, demonstrating determination and resilience in the face of significant personal challenges. Each of these pupils has shown remarkable perseverance, and their achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout their time at Bay Leadership Academy.

Lee Waring, Principal at Bay Leadership Academy, said:

"Our pupils have shown remarkable dedication and determination throughout their studies, and their achievements are a testament to that commitment. I have no doubt they will continue to approach the future with the same drive and enthusiasm, and we send them every good wish as they embark on the next stage of their journey."

Bay Leadership Academy is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://bayleadershipacademy.com/