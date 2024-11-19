Prizegiving ceremony for pupils at LRGS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations to all Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupils receiving prizes on Saturday, November 16 on Speech Day in the Ashton Hall, Lancaster Town Hall.

Chair of Governors, Mr Howard Roberts, welcomed everyone to the special occasion before Headmaster Dr Pyle gave his report on the year.

John Gleasure was guest speaker and presented the prizes. John is now co-owner of Dazn, a sports streaming channel. He attended LRGS as a boarder from 1981-1988 and returned on Speech Day with three of his school friends.

He said: “School friendships really matter, they last a lifetime and no matter what you achieve in your life, when you get together, you’re always that 15 year old person.”

John shared some of the learnings from his life and career. His advice included; ‘be brave, when you walk into a room, introduce yourself. Through meeting people, I built the company I have today. You never know who you’ll meet unless you introduce yourself.”

John also talked passionately about how sport has played a huge role in his life and work and how the people he met became friends and influencers. John admitted that he didn’t have a career plan: “What has driven me is my passion. Always do what you’re passionate about.”

His final two pieces of advice were: to be authentic, form your own opinions and be confident to express it. Lastly, he shared his fear of opportunity… that when he sees an opportunity, others will beat him to it, so he has to try and stay ahead of everyone and to take advantage of the opportunities.

Tom Prince, Head of School, officially thanked John Gleasure for taking the time to visit us.

The event was concluded with the national anthem. Thank you to Karl Westermann for playing the organ.