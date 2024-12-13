Primary and nursery school near Lancaster celebrates inspection

Silverdale St John's CE School is celebrating after being inspected by Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools inspectors.

Although the school had been rated ‘good’ by SIAMS before in 2017, the framework has now changed, meaning the report doesn't give a specific outcome. It outlines the strengths of the school & areas for development.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the report,” said Sarah Sanderson, headteacher at the school.

The school was given a week’s notice of this year’s visit last month. An inspector spent a day talking to the children, staff, parents and governors, and visiting classrooms.

The recently implemented wider curriculum, which explored themes such as injustice and how to care for the world, was praised.

There has been a new commitment to learning about other cultures and faiths and an emphasis on Black History Month which has led to learning about justice and inclusion.

The report said that in some cases children had taken action to make a difference on issues they cared about.

The worship team spoke to the inspector and shared experiences such as learning about food poverty, and how the head boy and head girl had delivered provision to the local foodbank, while other pupils talked about how they love to experience those more spiritual experiences through forest school and outdoor learning.

Walks to the beach and holding pebbles in times of reflection are just some other activities the children take part in – from nursery to Year 6.

“I’m really pleased that the report showed how children here develop a strong sense of compassion and exceptional levels of care for one another,” said Miss Sanderson. “We celebrate pupils from a range of cultures and faiths and whether Christian or not, they are part of the school family, and we learn, grow and flourish together.”

The inclusive nature of the school was stressed in the report: “A sense of love and care for one another permeates throughout the school.

"This supports an environment where good mental health is prioritised and positive relationships blossom. Carefully planned support for those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those who are vulnerable ensures an inclusive learning environment. This enables pupils to succeed as unique individuals.”

“We embrace the fact that everyone is different and learns in different ways and this isn’t a barrier to anyone in school,” said Miss Sanderson.

The report is on the school website at https://www.silverdale.lancs.sch.uk/our-school/siams-report/