Pre-school plans unveiled for former church in Lancaster village

Plans for a disused village church to be transformed into a pre-school have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

Infinity Pre School Ltd want permission to change the use of the former Congregational Chapel, latterly occupied by the United Reformed Church, in High Road in the centre of Halton.

The building is set back from the road and is next to the former police station and policeman’s house – both now private residences.

The building had been used as a church since its construction in 1898. The former United Reformed Church closed in February 2023 when the diocese declared the building redundant.

The former church in High Road, Halton.

Extensive marketing took place from April 2023 until August 2023 when an offer to purchase was accepted from the applicant.

However, completion was protracted and not completed until May 2024.

The diocese were keen to see a user with strong community ties, believing Infinity Pre School to be a good fit.

A report to the council says internal works to effect the change of use would be minimal and mainly comprise thermal upgrading of the structure, walls, floors and ceilings, installation of modern heating and toilet provision, all in line with building regulations requirements.

There are no external works required to effect the change of use although there would be plans to address biodiversity within the curriculum by creating raised beds planted with flowers attractive to pollinators, bug hotels and bird boxes mounted at high level on the north gable wall.

The footprint of the building would not be not altered and the internal alterations would have less than substantial harm to the building.

The plan would bring social and economic benefits to the village with job creation and the provision of an important eduicational facility for young pre-school children, the report adds.

Lancashire County Council Highways have asked the applicants for a more detailed travel plan for the scheme, in light of the number of people who could be accessing the site.

The application would be likely to create some additional traffic movements during the morning and afternoon collection peaks.

In order to alleviate potential parking issues during the school day, Highways would look for a limited waiting bay to be installed.

The plans will be heard at a future city council planning committee meeting.