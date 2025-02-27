PQA Performing Arts Academy in Carlisle to host Film & TV open day for budding young creatives

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Carlisle is calling on budding TV and film makers aged 6-18 to join them for a professional TV and film open day at Caldew School on Sunday 2 March.

At the open day, participants will work with a professional TV and film crew to learn about the creative process behind producing TV shows and films. They’ll have the opportunity to work in front and behind the camera, developing screen acting skills too.

Over the coming term, young film makers will progress to producing, starring in, and editing their very own mini drama series, drawing inspiration from beloved programmes such as The Dumping Ground and Grange Hill.

The campaign offers a rare opportunity for any child to gain practical experience under the guidance of Principal Michael Fenwick. Michael, who has 20 years’ experience in education and an impressive career in the TV industry, with credits including Hollyoaks, Grange Hill, and Holiday UK, is passionate about nurturing local talent.

PQA Carlisle previous red-carpet screening event.

He is joined by a team of industry professionals whose backgrounds span musical theatre, dancing, acting, film production, and television. They are also passionate about encouraging children and young people to go outside their comfort zone, build confidence, make friends and find their passion.

Principal Michael Fenwick said, “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome new young talent on our open day. This is not just a taster session, it’s the start of a journey where children and young people will have the opportunity to develop their skills in a professional environment. From creating their own drama series to working towards a spectacular grand film screening with a red carpet event in July, we’re offering a truly immersive and fun experience that celebrates creativity in every form.”

In addition to the mini-series project, the academy is also planning an hour-long film screening in July. This event will showcase a variety of short films produced by the young filmmakers, complete with a red carpet atmosphere reminiscent of a BAFTA-style celebration. The screening will offer friends, family, and the local community a chance to applaud the young creatives’ hard work and talent.

PQA Carlisle is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for all young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in a variety of performing arts. At PQA, performing arts aren’t just about film making. Through a project based learning approach students learn industry skills, including singing, dancing, and acting in different genres.

Principal Michael Fenwick of PQA Carlisle

Regular sessions are held for children and young people aged 6 - 18 every Saturday from 10:15 to 13:30. If you can’t make the open day this Sunday, PQA Carlisle also offers free taster days for your child to see if this is the right choice for them.

For further details about the classes and to book your place at the open day, please visit www.pqacademy.com/academies/carlisle/ or call 07545 830 795.