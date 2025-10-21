Pop stars, healthcare and the rise of AI at Lancaster’s Festival of Social Science

From AI-generated pop star voices to the future of healthcare, Lancaster University’s Festival of Social Science 2025 line-up offers a mix of events for curious minds of all ages.

Part of a nationwide celebration funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, the festival shines a spotlight on research that helps us make sense of society, and our place within it.

Topics span politics, future healthcare, linguistics, artificial intelligence and our working lives, wellbeing, and even our emotional ties to the land, with engaging events designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and conversation.

The festival runs until Saturday November 8 and features hundreds of free events across the UK.

Bot or Not – Can You Tell Your Billie Eilish from Your Billie AI-lish?

Think you can tell the difference between a human singer and AI-generated vocals? Put your ears to the test in this 5-minute interactive quiz led by Lancaster researchers.

When: Online quiz, access anytime!

Who: Open to all

Take the quiz: Take the quiz on the Lancaster University website at https://lancasteruni.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_78vpS0sTfeOovK6

From Skin to Heart to Mind: Different Bodies, Shared Humanity

Celebrate what makes us human at this fun, hands-on event led by Lancaster University Medical School. Explore how your heart, brain, and identity connect through creative activities for all ages.

When: Drop-in anytime 10am-2pm, Saturday October 25

Where: Lancaster Central Library

Who: Family-friendly

Find out more: Find out more at https://festivalofsocialscience.com/events/from-skin-to-heart-to-mind/

Landscape: Bringing the Outside In and the Inside Out

Lancaster Arts presents a creative workshop and panel discussion exploring our relationship with land, identity and the environments we live and work in. Featuring insights from a year-long project with artists, academics and local communities and the chance to share your own thoughts on a landscape that means something to you. In partnership with the Academy of Social Sciences.

When: 3-5.30pm, Saturday November 1

Where: The Strathmore Hotel, Morecambe, Marine Road

Who: Suitable for 16+

How to book: Book online at https://lancasterarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173670551

Imagining the Hospital in 2125: Inclusive Healthcare Futures

What will hospitals look like in 100 years? Join us to explore inclusive, forward-thinking healthcare design through art, discussion, and playful design.

When: Drop-in anytime 9.30-11.30am, Tuesday November 4

Where: Lancaster Central Library

Who: Open to all

Find out more: Find out more at https://festivalofsocialscience.com/events/imagining-the-hospital-in-2125-inclusive-healthcare-futures/

AI and Our Working Lives – A Social Sciences Panel Debate

Curious about how AI is changing the way we work, think, and talk about jobs? Lancaster University’s social science researchers host a lively panel packed with big ideas, bold questions, and plenty of discussion. In partnership with the Academy of Social Sciences.

When: 6-8pm, Tuesday November 4

Where: St Thomas Centre, Marton St, Lancaster, LA1 1XX

Who: Suitable for 16+

How to book: Book online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/95335

Executive dean of the university’s Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences Prof Edward Simpson said: “Social science helps us understand the systems and relationships that shape our lives, from the jobs we do to the technologies we use.

“This year’s festival is a chance to explore how our working lives connect to identity, politics, health and creativity. We’re excited to welcome the public to join us in these thought-provoking events.”

Lancaster University’s involvement in the Festival of Social Science is part of its wider commitment to sharing research that matters, connecting campus and community through learning, creativity, and collaboration.

Explore the full programme of events in Lancaster and across the UK on the Festival of Social Science website at https://festivalofsocialscience.com/events/partner/lancaster-university/