Police appeal after 'extensive' damage caused to historic buildings at University of Cumbria in Lancaster
Vandals have smashed doors and windows as well as damaging an ornamental fountain at the Lancaster campus of the University of Cumbria.
Police said the damage was caused over the last week, and have asked anyone with any information to come forward.
CCTV images of the offenders has been passed to the police and they are now in the process of identifying the offenders.
PCSO Martin Miller of Lancaster Police said: "Over the past week there has been extensive damage caused to buildings on the University of Cumbria's Lancaster campus.
"Historic buildings have had windows and doors smashed.
"Damage has also been caused to an ornamental fountain next to Cafe Martineau."
If anyone has any information about who may be responsible please ring 101 and quote log number lc-20220109-0455.
PCSO Miller added: "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and I'm very disappointed to see this level of criminality in this historic area.
"Over the next few days the Neighbourhood Policing Team supported by our Urban Task Force will be on patrol in this area. We will be taking positive action against any persons found to be involved in anti-social behaviour or committing crime."