Police appeal after 'extensive' damage caused to historic buildings at University of Cumbria in Lancaster

Some of the damage caused to a door on the campus.

Police said the damage was caused over the last week, and have asked anyone with any information to come forward.

CCTV images of the offenders has been passed to the police and they are now in the process of identifying the offenders.

PCSO Martin Miller of Lancaster Police said: "Over the past week there has been extensive damage caused to buildings on the University of Cumbria's Lancaster campus.

Damage caused to a door on the UCUM campus.

"Historic buildings have had windows and doors smashed.

"Damage has also been caused to an ornamental fountain next to Cafe Martineau."

If anyone has any information about who may be responsible please ring 101 and quote log number lc-20220109-0455.

PCSO Miller added: "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and I'm very disappointed to see this level of criminality in this historic area.