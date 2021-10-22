Pod will allow Lancaster residents to experience the quality, smell and temperature of the air people will be breathing in years to come

Pollution Pods by Michael Pinsky.

Pollution Pods by the artist Michael Pinsky will stop off at the University on its way to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, as part of the Pollution Drift initiative and supporting Lancaster’s own [email protected]Lancaster University mini-festival.

Lancaster Arts has arranged for the Pod of the Future to be installed on campus – providing the opportunity for the public to book a visit.

The pod will be installed next Wednesday, October 27, close to Lake Carter on the university’s Bailrigg Campus and is open to the public from 5.30pm to 10pm. Hot drinks will be provided near the pod and renowned cellist, Maja Bugge, will be playing original compositions, specially created for the pod, at 8.15pm.

A discussion event entitled 'How do we breathe? Arts, air pollution and health equity' will take place at the Health Innovation Campus at 6pm featuring a range of speakers including the artist Michael Pinsky and various climate and health experts.

Jocelyn Cunningham, director of Lancaster Arts, said: “It is fantastic to have the opportunity to present Michael Pinsky’s work and stimulate conversation on this vital area that affects all of us before the pod goes to COP26 in Glasgow. We hope visitors will linger and join us for hot drinks.

“This spectacular artwork illustrates how art can bring home the impact of air pollution on our streets, on ourselves and on our children and young people. This is an event for all ages and we look forward to welcoming you.”