Playground Proms to Bring Classical Music into Lancashire Schools

Lancaster is set to welcome a unique blend of music and fun next week as Playground Proms, a national touring project by comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics, brings live classical music workshops to local primary schools.

The initiative, which started during the pandemic in 2021, transforms school playgrounds into outdoor concert spaces, making classical music accessible, engaging, and fun for children aged 5 to 11. Combining high-energy performances with music education, Playground Proms offers an experience that’s both entertaining and enriching.

Now in its fifth year and bigger than ever, the 2025 tour will run for 32 weeks and reach over 73,000 children across the UK—thanks to support from Arts Council England. The tour includes a series of performances in Lancashire, with Lancaster’s own Cathedral Catholic Primary School hosting a session.

Pupils can expect a lively introduction to famous classical works, rhythm, conducting, and musical terms, all delivered in Graffiti Classics' signature humorous style. Each workshop ends with a special moment where children perform the second verse of the Playground Proms anthem—written by them in the lead-up to the event.

"Every year this grows, and every year the joy we see in these playgrounds makes it all worthwhile," said Graffiti Classics founder Cathal Ó Dúill. “We’re passionate about making classical music something every child can connect with.”

The workshops are supported by resource packs for schools and training sessions for teachers, which include movement-based music techniques from Dalcroze UK.

Alongside Lancaster, the group will also perform at schools in Preston, Garstang, Skelmersdale, and Ormskirk throughout the week.

For full tour details and participating schools, visit www.playgroundproms.net.