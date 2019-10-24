Plastics workshop at Lancaster University

Concerned about plastics and want to make plastic pollution a thing of the past?

A workshop is being held at Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University. on November 4, aimed at community groups and organisations.

It will include resources for reducing plastics, running plastic-clever events, plastic-free firework displays, citizen science and myth busting on alternatives to plastics.

The day aims to share resources and ideas, explore challenges and opportunities, and join up to work better together.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/making-plastic-pollution-a-thing-of-the-past-tickets-75166369635?ref=estw to register.