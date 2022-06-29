Plans to expand Morecambe Road School set to be agreed next week

Lancashire County Council is proposing to expand this special school with the creation of 34 additional places, increasing the school population to 189.

It is proposed that 12 of those 34 places will be created through the development of satellite provision on the site of Lancaster and Morecambe College.

The governing bodies of both settings are happy and supportive of the proposals, which were originally put forward by Morecambe Road School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Road School expansion set to go ahead following public consultation.

The expansion of Morecambe Road School are part of a wider strategy to improve provision for children with special educational needs (SEN) across Lancashire.

As part of the current proposals, Morecambe Road School will also be redesignated as a school which meets the needs of children and young people with generic learning difficulties under the plans. Currently, it is a mixed special school for pupils with moderate learning difficulties.

At its meeting in May, cabinet agreed a recommendation to initiate a formal consultation on the proposals/. The formal consultation period included a meeting at Morecambe Road School for all interested parties on June 9. This meeting was attended by a number of parents/carers, school staff and staff from Lancaster and Morecambe College, and a representative from Lancashire County Council. All attendees provided positive feedback about the proposals.

On Thursday, July 7, the county council's cabinet will be asked to consider the results of the formal consultation before giving approval to proceed with the plans.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, Lancashire County Council, said: "The expansion of Morecambe Road School will help ensure there are enough special school places in the Lancaster and Morecambe area for children and young people who need them.

"The exciting proposals to develop satellite provision at Lancaster and Morecambe College will build on existing arrangements, and will provide more pupils with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to prepare themselves for adulthood.

"These proposals have the full backing of Morecambe Road School and Lancaster and Morecambe College, and were welcomed by families during the formal consultation.