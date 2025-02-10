A Lancaster house that has traditionally been occupied by church clergy could become a home for Catholic students at Lancaster University, under a redevelopment plan.

The plan has prompted dozens of objections with concerns about privacy, proximity to a nearby school, traffic problems and anti-social behaviour.

St Bernadette’s Parish House, in Bowerham Road, is the focus of a planning application to turn it into a seven-bedroom home of multiple occupancy for students. Nearby are St Bernadette’s and Moorside primary schools.

The application comes as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lancaster is making various changes, including creating a single parish across the area and possibly closing some churches.

The former church house in Bowerham Road, Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee is to consider the church house application at its meeting this month. It has been called in for scrutiny by the committee by councillors Sarah Punshon and Andrew Otway.

A report for councillors states: “This application seeks planning permission for the change of use of the parish house to a seven-bed house of multiple occupancy.

“The property is no longer required to house clergy. The diocese and parish require an effective new use to provide income for the upkeep of the site and to sustain the church’s mission.

"The applicant wishes for the property to be occupied by Catholic students recruited and vetted with the Lancaster University chaplaincy.

The Bowerham Road property.

Thirty letters of objection have been received by the council, with concerns including safeguarding surrounding potential occupiers. the building overlooking a school, emergency access to the school, parking and road safety, anti-social behaviour, litter and other uses for the building not being considered.

The planning report adds: “Originally the application was proposed for 10 people and the communal facilities were inadequate for this size. Amended plans have been received with the proposal changed to seven single bedrooms. The level of communal living facilities is now considered acceptable for the number of people.”

Planning officers are recommending councillors to approved the application.

The report states: “The property is well set back from the road and the properties on the opposite side of Bowerham Road. No new window openings are proposed. The property is already in residential use. As such, there would be no new overlooking impact towards the school.

"Furthermore, the parish house is at a lower ground level than the school, and there is established vegetation screening between the two sites. Due to the nature of the use, proposed occupants, and management by the diocese, of which the school and church is part of, no adverse impacts are anticipated with safeguarding or anti-social behaviour.

"On balance, the plan is acceptable in terms of impact on residential amenity and is compatible with surrounding land uses.”

Recently, the Catholic Bishop of Lancaster, the Rt Rev Paul Swarbrick, wrote a letter to various church congregations affected by the single-parish changes – St Peter’s Cathedral, St Thomas More, St Bernadette’s, St Thomas & St Elizabeth at Thurnham, St Joseph’s in Lancaster, St Mary’s at Hornby and Our Lady Immaculate at Caton.

The bishop also said keeping all churches open was impractical. The futures of St Thomas More in Lancaster and Our Lady Immaculate at Caton would need to be looked at.