Paralympian visits Lancaster village school

Bleasdale School had a visit from Paralympian Ayaz Bhuta MBE.

Pupils, staff and governers took part in different physical activities as part of the visit to the Silverdale school on June 13.

This included sensory circuits – balancing bean bags on the head to go around cones – as well as timed circuits – one minute of press ups, spotty dog, star jumps and mountain climbers.

To finish the sessions off everyone played wheelchair basketball.

A school spokesperson said: “It was great to see everybody getting involved, laughing and smiling.”

Ayaz Bhuta played for team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, coming away with the Gold which everyone had the chance to see during the visit.

Ayaz also took part in a question and answer session.

To round the sessions off the pupils all came away with a signed photo to remeber the occasion.

Bleasdale School caters for children and young adults aged two to 19 with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning difficulties, and/or a diagnosis of autistic spectrum condition.