News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'Outstanding' Ofsted report for Lancaster secondary school

Lancaster Royal Grammar School's position as one of the top state grammar schools in the country was endorsed by a recent Ofsted inspection which rated the school as 'outstanding' across all categories for boarding.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following a rigorous, zero notice inspection by Ofsted in June, boarding at Lancaster Royal Grammar School has again been rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, including the overall experiences and progress of children and young people, how well children and young people are helped and protected, and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The report includes many glowing statements about the positive experience of boarders at Lancaster Royal Grammar School and the school's quality of care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “It is fabulous to see the exceptional quality of our boarding provision celebrated in this report.

LRGS staff and pupils celebrate the school's Outstanding Ofsted. Photo: David Hurst PhotographyLRGS staff and pupils celebrate the school's Outstanding Ofsted. Photo: David Hurst Photography
LRGS staff and pupils celebrate the school's Outstanding Ofsted. Photo: David Hurst Photography
Most Popular

"Boarding at LRGS is very special indeed, and I am delighted to see that reflected so clearly in this report.

"It is very pleasing to see such positive recognition for our boarding staff. Housemasters are praised as exceptional role models, and matrons are highlighted for their commitment and care.

“One parent said ‘The staff, especially the matrons are excellent. Nothing is too much’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Above all, though, it is especially pleasing to see how highly our students speak about the opportunity and benefits of boarding.

"Boarders spoke highly about their boarding experience. One told inspectors ‘We are like a big family.’

"Inspectors noted 'Boarders are confident that they are listened to and that their views are prioritised'."

The Ofsted report highlights the respectful and supportive relationships within the boarding community. Proactive support for boarders’ health and emotional well-being is particularly praised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The inspection team also noted the priority that the school places on safeguarding and pastoral care, saying: "Safeguarding is of paramount importance in the school. The safety and well-being of boarders are central to the ethos of the boarding provision."

Ofsted inspectors also commented: "The boarding experience at this school has a profound positive impact on the lives of children.

"Boarders make exceptional progress because of the commitment of the staff team and their experiences of staying at the school."

Related topics:OfstedLancaster