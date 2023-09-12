Watch more videos on Shots!

Following a rigorous, zero notice inspection by Ofsted in June, boarding at Lancaster Royal Grammar School has again been rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, including the overall experiences and progress of children and young people, how well children and young people are helped and protected, and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The report includes many glowing statements about the positive experience of boarders at Lancaster Royal Grammar School and the school's quality of care.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “It is fabulous to see the exceptional quality of our boarding provision celebrated in this report.

LRGS staff and pupils celebrate the school's Outstanding Ofsted. Photo: David Hurst Photography

"Boarding at LRGS is very special indeed, and I am delighted to see that reflected so clearly in this report.

"It is very pleasing to see such positive recognition for our boarding staff. Housemasters are praised as exceptional role models, and matrons are highlighted for their commitment and care.

“One parent said ‘The staff, especially the matrons are excellent. Nothing is too much’.

"Above all, though, it is especially pleasing to see how highly our students speak about the opportunity and benefits of boarding.

"Boarders spoke highly about their boarding experience. One told inspectors ‘We are like a big family.’

"Inspectors noted 'Boarders are confident that they are listened to and that their views are prioritised'."

The Ofsted report highlights the respectful and supportive relationships within the boarding community. Proactive support for boarders’ health and emotional well-being is particularly praised.

The inspection team also noted the priority that the school places on safeguarding and pastoral care, saying: "Safeguarding is of paramount importance in the school. The safety and well-being of boarders are central to the ethos of the boarding provision."

Ofsted inspectors also commented: "The boarding experience at this school has a profound positive impact on the lives of children.