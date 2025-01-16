Our Lady’s Catholic College Advent Fundraising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Throughout the second half term of 2024/25, the Our Lady’s Catholic College community were raising money and awareness for Lancaster District Homeless Action Service (LDHAS). LDHAS are a charity that provide services for those experiencing homelessness and those experiencing housing poverty in the Lancaster district. This includes laundry services, IT access, Citizens Advice, health services, a care of address for correspondence, and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, a record number of 32 sixth formers and 7 staff spent a cold and wet night sleeping out in the school’s entrance courtyard in solidarity with those who are homeless and in support of LDHAS.

Over the course of the evening, we had a talk and Q&A session with Phil Moore, manager of LDHAS, which was fascinating and gave us some great ideas about how we can help locally. We also made Christmas cards to give out with the LDHAS care packs we collected later on in the term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a testing but wonderful experience for all involved, especially as we bedded down on the unforgiving hard floor, but the students maintained a positive outlook until the end and their incredible fundraising efforts saw them raise over £1707.50 for LDHAS, which will make a huge difference to their work, especially as the demand for services increases over the winter months.

Pupils from the Caritas Ambassadors group delivered over 50 "Care Packs", containing essentials for people experiencing homelessness over the Christmas period, to LDHAS.

As a whole school, we collected items to make “Care Packs” for those experiencing homelessness, which were given out over the Christmas period by LDHAS. These contained a collection of essentials, some treats, and a handmade Christmas card from the pupils at Our Lady’s, all in a useful carry-around bag. Altogether, we managed to make over 50 care packs, with three big boxes full of extra donations that wouldn’t fit in the packs too!

Finally, on the last day of term, Mr. Teasdale (our new Head of Learning Support) had his head shaved by Mrs. Hartley (our outgoing Assistant Headteacher) in aid of our LDHAS campaign, adding a further £1067 to our total, meaning we raised £2774.50 altogether, which is absolutely amazing! Thank you to everyone who donated and supported the appeal in any way, we and LDHAS really appreciate everything and it will make a huge difference to so many people in the Lancaster and district area.