Ormskirk School rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted across all categories

Ormskirk School, part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories by Ofsted in its first inspection since joining the trust in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors praised the school for the quality of education, pupil behaviour, personal development, leadership and management, and its sixth form provision.

The predecessor school’s last full inspection in May 2019 had been rated ‘inadequate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted were pleased that the school and Endeavour Learning Trust have a “clear vision that all pupils, irrespective of social disadvantage, should succeed”, saying that these values “pervade” the school.

Ormskirk Head John Burnham with the student leadership team at the school

The school was singled out for praise, with Ofsted inspectors commenting on how the “polite and friendly” pupils are “happy and proud” to attend Ormskirk. Pupils were commended for their initiatives to help others, including organising food bank donations and charity bake sales.

Inspectors said the school has a “broad and ambitious” curriculum, celebrating that students “know and remember their learning well”. Ofsted also noted improving exam results at Ormskirk, and good career guidance for pupils as they plan life beyond school.

John Burnham, headteacher at Ormskirk, said: “I am immensely proud that Ofsted has rated our school as ‘good’ in every category. This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication, determination, and hard work of our staff and pupils over the past two and a half years. Together, we’ve transformed our school into a place where every child feels valued and supported to achieve their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and we have a clear vision to ensure that every pupil, regardless of their background or needs, thrives as part of our school community. Our ambition for Ormskirk doesn’t stop here. We are committed to building on this success, creating an environment where every child is given the best opportunities to flourish.”

The report highlighted that attendance has improved and persistent absence has decreased at Ormskirk, whilst also praising the international trips on offer, with pupils recently visiting New York and Iceland.

The school’s improvements to the sixth form were also praised, with the report highlighting that students are confident and fluent in their learning.

David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, commented: “Ormskirk’s recent Ofsted inspection confirms what we see every day - a vibrant and inclusive school community that has undergone an incredible transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of Endeavour, Ormskirk shares in our values of community, inclusion, and relentless ambition for every child. The progress made is a testament to the dedication of the staff and the resilience of the pupils, who should all feel proud of the good school they’ve built together. We remain committed to supporting Ormskirk as it continues to make improvements.”