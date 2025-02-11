Online safety issues reach primary school children

Today on Safer Internet Day, a Censuswide survey commissioned by BBC Teach suggests that online safety, often considered an issue for teenagers, is a growing problem amongst younger children.

The survey indicates that more than three-quarters (80%) of primary school teachers are aware of at least one safeguarding incident linked to online safety in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, a third (36%) of teachers reported that safeguarding incidents, linked to online safety, had increased at their primary school.

Teaching online safety, often referred to as ‘safe use of technology’ in curriculum documents, is a requirement for schools across the UK. Yet the survey suggests effectively all primary teachers (98%) find it a challenge to teach.

The theme for Safer Internet Day 2025 is ‘Too good to be true’ encouraging young people to protect themselves from scams online. The survey covered this topic and indicates that a third (33%) of primary teachers said at least one child in their class had reported being a victim of an online scam. A third (35%) felt that the number of children being scammed each year was increasing, and the same number thought that artificial intelligence (AI) could contribute to making children more vulnerable to scams.

The survey also indicates that almost half (47%) of primary teachers want better teaching resources for online scams. To support teachers, BBC Teach is broadcasting a Live Lesson at 11am on Safer Internet Day. Inviting children from across the UK to participate in a fictional game, Scam Smashers, it will encourage them to use their detective skills to spot scams and solve online safety problems. The curriculum-linked lesson for 7 to 11 year olds is created in partnership with Childnet and will be available on-demand on BBC Teach and BBC iPlayer following the broadcast.

The survey asked primary teachers about the challenges children faced in talking about negative experiences online. Almost every respondent (99.8%) indicated that they felt children faced challenges and, selecting from a list of options, were most likely to say that they felt children were afraid of their friends finding out; unclear as to who they should speak to; and feel there is no point in reporting an incident as nothing will change.

Helen Foulkes, Head of BBC Education, said: “The survey indicates that teachers believe primary aged children are facing increasing challenges as they navigate their world online, and are often staying silent when encountering a negative experience. Teachers play a key role in keeping children safe online. But the pace of change, for instance with scams, means it’s incredibly hard to stay up to date. BBC Teach has brought together more than 100 resources covering every aspect of online safety. Together with a Live Lesson, they provide teachers and children with the tools that they need to be good online citizens.”

Will Gardner, CEO of Childnet, said: “We are working closely with the BBC for Safer Internet Day, the UK’s biggest celebration of online safety. The survey offers a valuable opportunity to hear from primary school teachers about their experiences and concerns in relation to online safety, as well as the support they require. We can all agree on the ever-increasing need to support young children in their lives online and the vital part schools and teachers play. The BBC and Safer Internet Day are working together to support teachers in fulfilling this role through the provision of practical, engaging, easy-to-use and up-to-date resources.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/teach