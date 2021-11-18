Online forum will discuss importance of sea in Morecambe Bay

The talk will provide an opportunity for people to engage with questions related to awareness of the marine environment and their perceptions of the sea.

You will have the opportunity to reflect on your relationship with the sea while exploring the importance of the sea for Morecambe Bay and similar areas.

This talk is informed by a photo exhibition on the topic of the sea and peoples perceptions that is running for six weeks at Morecambe Heritage Centre from September through to November, during which visitors will be invited to reflect on the photographs displayed.

Led by Dr Basil Germond from Lancaster University and Dr Celine Germond-Duret from Liverpool John Moores University, the event is open to everyone and includes a talk about the plans for Eden Project North in Morecambe.

This event is part of the ESRC Festival of Social Science 2021 and was made possible thanks to funding from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), which is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).