Online applications for Lancashire schools are open

Online applications for Lancashire school places went live on Monday September 2, for children either starting primary school, or moving to secondary school in September 2020.

Last year 95% of parents applied online for primary and secondary school places.

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “The number of people who chose to apply online last year was really high. Online is a quick, easy and secure way to apply for school places.

“The application process is now live, so I would encourage parents to go online as soon as possible. I’m sure they will find it useful to familiarise themselves with the process and take a look at the admissions criteria of the schools they’re considering.

“Unfortunately some applications come in late every year and these simply can’t be considered at the same time as those we receive on time. So it is much better to be prepared early, rather than rushing your application close to the deadline.

“This way there is time to spare to sort out any problems or get any advice. It is important to remember as well that having a child already at a school does not automatically mean that a brother or sister will be allocated a place – you must still apply.”

Visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools, or parents can call 0300 123 6707.