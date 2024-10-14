Caton Primary School marked its 50th anniversary in style with an event attended by hundreds of pupils past and present, along with some special celebrities, including former pupil and Olympic gold medallist Jason Queally MBE, Mayor of Lancaster Abi Mills and local artist Chas Jacobs, who unveiled a special painting he had produced with pupils to mark the occasion.

Morecambe Brass Band entertained the crowds with hits from the 70s, the pupils sang and the school was also honoured to have along the very first headteacher, Ron Freeland, along with some of his original staff team.

Current head Gail Bowskill said: “The atmosphere was just fantastic. Pupils and teachers were reunited and it was a wonderful celebration of the school's many achievements over the last 50 years.”

The window for applications for reception places in September 2025 is now open and if anyone would like to have a look around the school, they can book a tour by calling 01524 770104.

