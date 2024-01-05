Ofsted reports: How did schools across Lancaster and Morecambe rate in 2023?

Nineteen mainstream schools, special schools and colleges had new Ofsted reports published during 2023.
They had mixed fortunes, ranging from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’.
Take a look at all the educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement.
1. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School
Report published on January 10 following an inspection on September 21 and 22 2022. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: Strong leadership, pupils perform well, and feel happy and safe. Behaviour ios excellent and pupils are fully focused on their learning. Improvements needed: In a small number of subjects, some staff do not spot when pupils do not fully understand what they have been taught first time around. Sometimes, teachers do not adapt the delivery of the curriculum effectively enough to support some pupils with SEND in key stages 3 and 4. Previous inspection: Not previously inspected under section 5 of the Education Act 2005 since becoming an academy. Photo: Lorne Campbell
2. Beaumont College
Report published on January 31 following an inspection on November 22 2022. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: Students enjoy their time at college and are proud of their achievements. Leaders and managers plan courses effectively to ensure that the students develop strong links to the local community. Teachers, therapists and the assistive technology team collaborate closely to ensure the accurate identification of students’ starting points. Improvements needed: Leaders should ensure that teachers’ feedback to students is meaningful and memorable and helps students to understand what they have done well and what they need to do to improve. Leaders should make sure that students access work experience placements to help students develop their skills for work and make decisions about their next steps. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google
3. Ripley St Thomas CE Academy
Report published on February 9 following an inspection on December 14. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: Extremely high-quality education, including an aspirational curriculum, leaders and governors are fully committed, teachers have an excellent knowledge of the subjects that they deliver, the needs of pupils and students with SEND are identified swiftly and accurately, pupils are attentive in lessons and are eager to learn. Previous inspection: Outstanding. Photo: Steve Pendrill
4. Central Lancaster High School
Report published on October 30 following an inspection on September 26. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: Pupils at this school benefit from a high quality education. The staff have the highest expectations for pupils to behave well and succeed in their learning. Pupils behave well and most of them enjoy going to school. Thoughtfully designed curriculums set out a precise order for pupils’ learning. The school is quick to spot pupils who are struggling with their learning. Improvements needed: The school should ensure that staff receive effective training which equips them to teach the PSHE curriculum as effectively as other subjects. The school should bolster efforts to engage positively with parents so that some pupils receive effective help to attend school regularly. Previous inspection: No inspection since academy conversion.
. Photo: Nigel Slater