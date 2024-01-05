Ofsted reports: How did schools across Lancaster and Morecambe rate in 2023?

4 . Central Lancaster High School

Report published on October 30 following an inspection on September 26. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: Pupils at this school benefit from a high quality education. The staff have the highest expectations for pupils to behave well and succeed in their learning. Pupils behave well and most of them enjoy going to school. Thoughtfully designed curriculums set out a precise order for pupils’ learning. The school is quick to spot pupils who are struggling with their learning. Improvements needed: The school should ensure that staff receive effective training which equips them to teach the PSHE curriculum as effectively as other subjects. The school should bolster efforts to engage positively with parents so that some pupils receive effective help to attend school regularly. Previous inspection: No inspection since academy conversion. . Photo: Nigel Slater