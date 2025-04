Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents trying to plan a family holiday in 2025, take note ✍

Most English schoolchildren will have breaks between and during their school terms

Council areas can set their own term dates, and some North West authorities even leave it up to individual schools

Some also have slightly different holiday dates for primary and secondary school pupils during the summer term

The start of the new spring school term is just days away now, for North West families from Manchester to Merseyside.

The English school year usually begins in the early days of September, and has three distinct terms. Each one has a one to two-week break between them, often covering major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Terms aren’t a solid block of school days either, with each also having a half-term break.

Although they typically follow the same pattern, each local authority has the power to set its own term dates - meaning they might vary a little depending on where you live. These council term dates apply for maintained, voluntary controlled and special schools only.

Although they're typically similar, term dates can vary a little by council area | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools are usually able to set their own term dates, so parents are advised to check their school website - although they are typically very similar to council-run schools in the area. Schools are also allocated five in-service training (INSET) days per school year by their council, which may give guidance to local schools on when they should take them.

Here is the full list of term and school holiday dates across the North West’s councils for 2025:

Cumbria term and school holiday dates 2025

Carlisle, Cumbria | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Cumberland Council

Spring term

Tuesday, 7 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Friday, 18 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Wednesday, 3 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Tuesday, 6 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Westmorland and Furness Council

Spring term

Tuesday, 7 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Friday, 18 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Wednesday, 3 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Tuesday, 6 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Cheshire term and school holiday dates 2025

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Cheshire East Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Cheshire West and Chester Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Tuesday, 22 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Wednesday, 23 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Warrington Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Wednesday, 3 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Merseyside term and school holiday dates 2025

Liverpool skyline | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Knowsley Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Liverpool City Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

St Helens Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Wednesday, 3 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Sefton Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Wirral Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Greater Manchester term and school holiday dates 2025

Manchester | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Bolton Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Friday, 18 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Bury Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Manchester City Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Oldham Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Rochdale Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Wednesday, 3 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Salford City Council

Salford | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Spring term

Thursday, 2 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 11 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Monday, 28 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 6 June: Half-term holiday (primary schools)

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday (secondary schools)

Friday, 25 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin (primary schools)

Friday, 18 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin (secondary schools)

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 6 June: Half-term holiday (primary schools)

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday (secondary schools)

Tuesday, 29 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin (primary schools)

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin (secondary schools)

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Trafford Metropolitan Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Friday, 18 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Lancashire term and school holiday dates 2025

Blackpool, Lancashire | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Blackpool Council

According to Blackpool Council, each of its schools is able to set its own holiday and term dates. The council advises that parents check with their child’s individual school before arranging family holidays or childcare.

Lancashire County Council

Spring term

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Friday, 4 April - Monday, 21 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Friday, 19 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Term and school holiday dates can vary depending on where you live, and even which school you attend. The government has an online tool you can use here to find the exact dates in your area - no matter where in the country you might be.