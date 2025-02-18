The North West is playing with the big boys when it comes to supporting students to reach their A Level potential, with many of the country’s very highest performing schools to be found dotted across the region.

The Government released the latest performance figures for state-funded sixth form colleges and secondary schools last week, meaning England’s top A Level performers have now been named. We’ve used this new data to compare how those across the North West’s local authority areas did, from Cumbria to Cheshire, Liverpool to Manchester, to create a league table of its stand-out sixth forms in the 2023/24 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. You’ll also see the overall ‘average grades’ each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries - and we’ve only included those with at least a B average.

We also checked that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board - with the exception being one brand new school without a ranking yet. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 21 state sixth forms from across the North West that made the grade:

1 . Altrincham Grammar School for Girls At the top of the list this year is this selective girls’ secondary school and sixth form in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a fantastic A Level point score of 48.39 - giving it an average grade of A. | Google Photo Sales

2 . University of Liverpool Mathematics School The University of Liverpool Maths School is a sixth form college specialising in maths, computer science and physics, in Liverpool. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a phenomenal A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster University School of Mathematics Another specialist sixth form college for mathematics, this one is in Preston, Lancashire. It is a very new school, so has yet to to have a full Ofsted inspection - although initial monitoring visits have been positive. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a wonderful A Level point score of 47.5 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Photo Sales