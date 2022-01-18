New principal for Central Lancaster High School

John Cowper has been appointed the principal at Central Lancaster High School.

Mr Cowper, who has been acting principal at the school since September, has 22 years of teaching experience, most recently as senior vice principal at Morecambe Bay Academy.

He also has more than 10 years of experience working as a senior leader with responsibilities for behaviour, attendance and student outcomes at schools throughout Lancaster, Morecambe and Cumbria.

As a Lancaster local and former Ripley St Thomas pupil, John will also oversee a range of improvements to the school this year, including a new classroom building and music hub.

Mr Cowper said: “As a former Ripley pupil, it is a great privilege to be appointed as principal to a Bay Learning Trust School. This is an exciting time for all of us at Central Lancaster High with an £8 million state of the art new build to manage and significant investments in the wider curriculum.

"I look forward to working closely with all our families and the opportunity to welcome our new Year Six pupils and their parents into our school community later this year.”

Mr Cowper replaces Dr Nick Walmsley, who stepped down as principal at Central Lancaster High School at the end of August. He moved to the role of deputy director of School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT) within the trust.

Sally Kenyon, chief executive of Bay Learning Trust, said: “This year promises to be really exciting for everybody involved with Central Lancaster High School and we’re delighted that Mr Cowper will oversee the changes.

“Since stepping up in September, he has proved that he is the right person to take the school forward, ensuring that our pupils benefit from a good quality education in a caring, community-focused environment.”

Central Lancaster High School is one of the four schools managed by the Bay Learning Trust, a family of schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area and the only local multi academy trust.